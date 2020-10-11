Meghan Markle slams tabloids attacking her for not 'feeling okay': 'I was a breastfeeding new mom'

Meghan Markle talks about her controversial 'I am not feeling okay' comment during South Africa tour

Meghan Markle has slammed tabloids for scandalising her comment about not 'feeling okay' after giving birth to baby Archie.



The Duchess took over the Teenage Therapy podcast with Prince Harry on Saturday to talk about the importance of mental health and the effects online bashing has on it.

"I was tired," Meghan said of her viral interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby, "I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted."

“She was still breastfeeding at the time,” Harry added, with Meghan explaining how many people were not aware about their Sout Africa tour and how “between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed.”

The Duchess went on to add how her respons about not feeling okay was rather spontaneous.

"I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly,” she said. “I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired.”

“But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay,” she continued.

Although the last few months have been uncertain for everyone around the world, Meghan said that “a year later I would say yes, I am doing well.”