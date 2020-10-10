Meghan Markle advised to ‘drop’ lawsuit as ‘Finding Freedom’ can lead to her lethal end

Experts are warning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against preceding with their legal trial as Finding Freedom could be used as gun powder, one that could potentially end their royal career.

The lawsuit in question is one which Meghan Markle is fighting against Associated Newspaper, over the unsolicited publication of their private correspondence with her father Thomas Markle.

While the trial is currently being fought, a jibe by Associated Newspaper has sparked a devastating fear amid experts who fear that in the coming hearings, the leading daily could use Finding Freedom against the couple and drain them for past damage.

During his interview with Express UK, a lawyer Emily Cox speculates, "Associated Newspapers’ successful bid to include the ‘Finding Freedom’ biography in its defence could prove to be the fatal blow to the Duchess’ claim that she had an expectation of privacy in the letter to her father.”

“And it will certainly mean yet more dissection of her personal life when this case goes to trial in January of next year.”