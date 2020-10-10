Meghan Markle’s ‘empowering’ divorce with Trevor Engelson came ‘out of the blue’

Meghan Markle’s first marriage that came to an end became quite a controversial topic when time came for her to marry into the British royal family.



However, the divorce had been for her, quite an empowering step toward her future as she made the decision to leave her first husband, Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson, quite abruptly.

In Andrew Morton’s 20218 book titled, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, a friend was cited claiming that the couple’s split was quite sudden and had appeared out of nowhere.

It was claimed in the book that the divorce was so “out of the blue” that Meghan had sent her diamond wedding as well as engagement rings back to Engelson through mail, as she lived in Toronto, Canada for Suits filming while he stayed in New York.

Later, actor Abby Wathen, a former costar of Meghan, had said in ITV documentary titled Prince Harry and Meghan: Truly madly deeply, that the decision to end her marriage was quite ‘empowering’ for Meghan.

“We both went through a divorce, so we bonded over that too. I was destroyed and she was empowered. She took her power back. It wasn’t the right relationship for her, so she moved on,” recalled Wathen.