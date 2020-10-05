Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares another wedding photo on Instagram

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney, who had made her Instagram account private, has returned with another beautiful wedding photo on Sunday.

The stylist, who had deleted a photo of The Duchess of Sussex's wedding from her social media platform shortly after posting it, shared a beautiful snap of a couple in wedding outfit with a meaningful caption.

The 40-year-old wrote: "When you love what you do, it never feels like work. Weddings are smaller and different but the outcome truly feels the same. Just a real sucker for true love."

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney broke her social media silence last week as she had posted a picture on her Instagram stories .

Her new post comes just one week after she announced she would be taking a 'much needed break' from social media for a few weeks to 'get some real work done'.

In her earlier post, which was published on her Instagram story at the weekend, Jessica wrote: 'I'm going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family.'