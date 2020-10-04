Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for a romantic ‘date night’ after pregnancy reports

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed a romantic 'date night' to keep their relationship fresh days after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.



Hailey flaunted her lean legs in a black spaghetti-strap minidress with black heels while the Sorry singer sported a black leather jacket over a white short-sleeve shirt.

Hailey and Justin Bieber headed out in their hometown of Los Angeles for their romantic date night.

later, the Yummy singer turned to Instagram and shared a series of photos with caption “Date night”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of the celebrity couple.



Justin and Hailey opted for a romantic date night days after celebrating their wedding anniversary and the singer sending his fans into frenzy with a cryptic post, triggering speculations that his wife is pregnant and the couple would welcome their baby 'soon'.