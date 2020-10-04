Justin Bieber, Hailey step out for a romantic ‘date night’ after pregnancy reports

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed a romantic 'date night' to keep their relationship fresh days after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Hailey flaunted her lean legs in a black spaghetti-strap minidress with black heels while the Sorry singer sported a black leather jacket over a white short-sleeve shirt.
Hailey and Justin Bieber headed out in their hometown of Los Angeles for their romantic date night.
later, the Yummy singer turned to Instagram and shared a series of photos with caption “Date night”.
The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of the celebrity couple.
Justin and Hailey opted for a romantic date night days after celebrating their wedding anniversary and the singer sending his fans into frenzy with a cryptic post, triggering speculations that his wife is pregnant and the couple would welcome their baby 'soon'.