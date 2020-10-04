Kim Kardashian posts a cryptic message for husband Kanye West amid divorce rumours

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic note about the ‘future’ amid divorce speculations with husband Kanye West.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared in her story saying “A year from now, everything you’re stressing about won’t mean a thing. Be thankful, smile more, spend more time with family and don’t stress the small things.”

The beauty mogul went on to say, “This is our one chance at life. Don’t let anyone or anything take away happiness.”

Kim Kardashian also shared a happy family photo with Kanye West, daughter North and son Saint West, appearing to be shutting down rumours about divorce with the rapper.

The 39-year-old star shared the sweet photo with love emoticon.

In the photo, Kanye, 43, smiled as he looked at Kim Kardashian, who made a peace sign.



Kim and Kanye West have been married since 2014 and together they have four children.

The couple has recently been plagued by divorce rumours.