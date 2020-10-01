close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 1, 2020

Demi Lovato admits she is ‘shattered’ in her new breakup song after Max Ehrich split

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 01, 2020

American singer Demi Lovato has broken her silence following her split fiancé Max Ehrich through her freshly-dropped breakup song.

The Skyscraper singer just released a ballad titled Still Have Me which gives an exclusive look into how the singer has been feeling after her breakup with the actor.

The lyrics to the song read: "It feels like someone's stolen/All the light I ever had. Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn't even matter/'Cause I'd rather be alone.”

View this post on Instagram

“Still Have Me” out now on all platforms

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Demi and Max’s sudden split wreaked havoc on social media last week as sources claimed the actor used her for his own “self-promotion.”

"Once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up,” said an insider cited by Us Weekly.  

Latest News

More From Entertainment