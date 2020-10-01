Kevin Hart and Eniko blessed with a baby girl

Kevin Hart and model Eniko are the latest celebrities to be blessed with a baby in the past few weeks.

The Jumanji star’s wife and model Eniko confirmed through Instagram that she had given birth to a baby girl on Tuesday.

Sharing the delightful news on her social media platform, Eniko wrote: “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.”

“A little bit of heaven sent down to earth. Welcome to the world baby girl. We couldn’t love you more. Kaori Mai Hart. 9.29.20,” she added.

This is the couple’s second child as they had previously welcomed their son Kenzo in 2017.



Kevin, on the other hand, also has a daughter, Heaven, 15, and son, Hendrix, 12, with is ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Prior to the birth of his daughter, Hart had told Entertainment Tonight how he had been pampering his wife.

“During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep,” he said.

“Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we’re in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do,” he added.