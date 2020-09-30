Meghan Markle’s story was no different to Diana’s, says Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ creator

Netflix original series, The Crown is getting ready to roll out its fourth season with Princess Diana’s character taking the spotlight.

And ahead of the release, the show’s creator, Peter Morgan sat down with Vanity Fair to talk about the shift the show has taken for the next season in depicting a modern British royal family.

He also spoke about the recent debacle that hit the palace with the exits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying it reminded him of Princess Diana’s split from Prince Charles.

“When you see a beautiful young princess struggling to find love and acceptance within the family, the parallels are obvious and the parallels write themselves,” said Morgan.

"If you come into [the royal family] with any agenda for yourself—or if you come in and connect with the public in a way that threatens to change the way that the royal family connects with the public—that’s something that doesn’t particularly sit comfortably for either side,” he went on to say.

He further drew a compassion with the way Kate Middleton had chosen to blend in into the royal household and the way Meghan did.

"Really, the only version of events that works is if somebody comes in and becomes invisible, and just sort of knuckles down to a lifetime of agreeable supplicancy to the duties of the crown,” he said.

"Diana struggled to fit in with the institution in a way that it’s impossible not to see the parallels with Meghan Markle and Harry. So the story feels both incredibly vivid historically, but also it really shines a lot of lights on where we are now,” he said further.

That being said, Mogan doesn’t plan on covering the Sussex’s story on The Crown. He had told Entertainment Tonight back in 2018: "I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period.”

"Let’s wait 20 years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle. I don’t know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t presume,” he continued.

“She’ll only become interesting once we’ve had 20 years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically,” he added.

He has also claimed that Prince Andrew and his controversies will also remain uncovered by his show: “If you draw too many intentional parallels, it actually becomes quite ugly.”