close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2020

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turns photographer in his latest photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 29, 2020
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turns photographer in latest photo

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan turned into a photographer in his latest dazzling picture that he shared on Instagram.

Engin Altan, who portrays a titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to the photo-video sharing platform and posted his adorable photo where he could be seen posing with a camera.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul looked dashing in his latest picture.

He shared the endearing post without any caption.

Recently, Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar thanked her husband for a perfect photoshoot after ‘Ertugrul’ fame actor turned photographer for her.

The mother-of-two Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that Engin Altan Duzyatan captured the dazzling picture.

Latest News

More From Entertainment