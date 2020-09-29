Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turns photographer in his latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan turned into a photographer in his latest dazzling picture that he shared on Instagram.
Engin Altan, who portrays a titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to the photo-video sharing platform and posted his adorable photo where he could be seen posing with a camera.
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul looked dashing in his latest picture.
He shared the endearing post without any caption.
Recently, Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar thanked her husband for a perfect photoshoot after ‘Ertugrul’ fame actor turned photographer for her.
The mother-of-two Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that Engin Altan Duzyatan captured the dazzling picture.