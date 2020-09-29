Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turns photographer in his latest photo

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul turns photographer in latest photo

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan turned into a photographer in his latest dazzling picture that he shared on Instagram.



Engin Altan, who portrays a titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to the photo-video sharing platform and posted his adorable photo where he could be seen posing with a camera.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul looked dashing in his latest picture.

He shared the endearing post without any caption.



Recently, Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar thanked her husband for a perfect photoshoot after ‘Ertugrul’ fame actor turned photographer for her.

The mother-of-two Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that Engin Altan Duzyatan captured the dazzling picture.

