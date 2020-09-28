Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland starts a new job

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has started a new job at a care company for elderly people in Los Angeles, according to a report.



Doria Ragland, 64, who had quit her job as a social worker at a mental health clinic when Meghan got married to Prince Harry in 2018, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary as well as the Chief Executive Officer for Loving Kindness in Beverly Hills.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle's lawyer Rick Genow has set up the deal for her.

Previously, she had also worked as yoga instructor.

According to another report, Ragland was working as a makeup artist on the TV show General Hospital, where she met Meghan's father Thomas Markle, who was the lighting director.

Doria also used to sell handmade jewelry to help the family financially.