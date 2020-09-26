Meghan Markle fans reminisce about the day she trended worldwide for closing her car door

Two years ago on September 26, Meghan Markle became a social media trend worldwide when she was pictured closing her car door.

She was pictured as she arrived at the Royal Academy of Arts to attend her first solo event since becoming a royal on September 26, 2018, according to BBC.



Her fans took to social media on Saturday as they reflected on the day. Most of them criticized the media for making a big deal out of the picture.

"Happy birthday to the day Meghan trended worldwide cos she closed her car door," wrote a user while sharing the picture of the Duchess.

"I reflected on the day Meghan closed her car door and the BM made a big deal about it. I’m cackling Face with tears of joy They nitpicking about everything, my goodness!" wrote another.

Shortly after the picture of Meghan had gone viral on the internet, several people had accused the former actress of breaching the royal protocol.

BBC, while quoting Etiquette and protocol coach William Hanson, had reported that this was not a protocol breach.