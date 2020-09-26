close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 26, 2020

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik desperate to walk down the aisle after daughter's birth

Sat, Sep 26, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik want to be husband and wife after welcoming baby girl 

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are giving reason after reason for their fans to jump for joy!

The most sought-after couple might actually be finally exchanging vows after becoming parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Being able to his daughter's tiny hands, Zayn is still in disbelief that he is actually a father now.

“Zayn is still in disbelief, he cant stop smiling,”  revealed an inside source.

“They’re not going to rush into anything, but now that they have their baby girl they can start talking about marriage again,” the source added.

 “They were never obsessed about having a huge wedding, but they definitely want to be husband and wife. Right now, it’s all about enjoying their little girl," the insider further added.

Zayn and Gigi took to social media to announce that their precious little one has arrived in adorable Instagram posts on Wednesday. 

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” the new father wrote on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, Gigi also posted an endearing photo of her daughter holding on to her mother's hands.



