Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shows off her model figure at Milan Fashion Week

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski was back to work as she flaunted her model figure at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The 27-year-old model looked gorgeous as she showed off her toned figure in a black maxi dress with long sleeves.

Pitt's new flame exuded confidence as she walked during the show, completing her simple yet stylish ensemble with strap sandals and flashing her beauty.

She wore her long brunette locks down and perfectly slicked back off her face with a side parting.

The beauty also added a touch of makeup, including a slick of mascara and bude lipstick to accentuate her pretty features.



