Brookside actress Anna Norbury dies at 26

Brookside actress Anna Norbury has passed away at the age of 26, her family said .

The tragic death of Norbury, who played Alice in the British soap opera for three years, was announced by her family.



According to British media, the actress died on 7 September.

In Anna's obituary published by The Telegraph, her mother wrote: "She will be remembered for her warmth, her wit, her clarity, her forthrightness, and above all for her beautiful and innocent humanity."

She added, "Anna may have been born with special needs, but she was so special and unique in herself that we were the ones who needed her."

Anna's mum wrote, "her smile shone a bright light into the world of everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. Our loss is greater than we can ever say."