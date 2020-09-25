Celebs flock to Twitter after Breonna Taylor shooting indictment

Following the verdict in Breonna Taylor’s death case, many stars turned to their social media platforms enraged.



State Attorney General Daniel Cameron disclosed in a news conference that only one of the three officers, Brett Hankinson, involved in Louisville drug operation was indicted on the charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Emmy Award-winning actor and director, Daniel Levy wrote: "Disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken. Please contribute if you can. Justice should not be a luxury. #BreonnaTaylor."

Mandy Moore tweeted: “I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.”

Hailey Baldwin penned a note for Breonna following the verdict: “Can’t stop thinking about Breonna Taylor’s family. I’m so sorry Breonna. I’m sorry that justice wasn’t served. We’re never gonna forget the injustice.... You deserved so much better than this!”

Reese Witherspoon also paid tribute to her, writing: “Breonna Taylor was loved.



She was a daughter and a sister. She was an essential worker. She was dedicated to helping others. 2.4mi people signed a petition for her justice. She deserved that justice.”

“She was let down by our judicial system. Her family was let down. May her legacy motivate us to do more for necessary change. Remember Breonna when you VOTE this year,” she added.







