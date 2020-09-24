Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun stuns in traditional Pakistani dress in latest photoshoot

Turkish actors who played a prominent role in popular Turkish series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" have found a huge following in Pakistan.

Esra Bilgic, who played Halime Hatun has become the brand ambassador for a couple of Pakistani brands.

Another actor who essayed the role of Dogan Alp recently visited Pakistan to take part in a promotional campaign.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, the lead actor of the series, has also promised to visit Pakistan.

Burcu Kıratlı is the latest Turkish actor who has teamed up with Pakistani designer Ali Zeeshan.



The actress who played Gokce Hatun's donned a traditional Pakistani bridal dress for the latest shoot for a local brand.

Check out her pictures and videos below:







