Ali Zafar parties hard with Katrina Kaif in unseen picture from Mumbai

Ali Zafar's career in Bollywood may have been short-lived, but he sure did rubb shoulders with some of finest from the industry.



Ali who is a known face in Pakistan, had the honour of romancing Katrina Kaif in th hit movie Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011).

On Wednesday, the actor-singer posted a major throwback photo of when he partied the night away with Katrina, while standing besides him.

The photo is going viral ever since, wherein Ali can be seen standing next to Katrina with his arms around her back.

Tagging Katrina, Ali captioned the photo, "My birthday party in Mumbai while we were shooting for Mere Brother Ki Dulhan."



