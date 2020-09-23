Sofia Richie’s friend Jaden Smith sparks romance rumours with Sab Zada

US actor and rapper Jaden Smith has sparked romance rumours with model Sab Zada days after he denied dating Sofia Richie by saying they are ‘just homies’.



Jaden, the 22-year-old singer and model Sab Zada, 21 were spotted holding hands on a romantic movie date night in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Jaden and Sab were also joined by their friends outside the cinema before walking off hand-in-hand.

Before Zada, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinket had dismissed romance rumours with model Sofia Richie, saying he and Sofia are ‘just homies’.

The singer appeared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest where he was asked about the spinning rumours of their romance after they were spotted at a beach in Los Angeles last weekend.

The On My Own singer had revealed that he and Richie are ‘just homies’. “We are friends for like 10 years and consistently going to the beach. We are just homies and we love each other and it was a fun.”