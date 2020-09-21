Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have fun during a night out: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton looked chic as they celebrated their intermittent friendship with a night out on Friday.
Paris Hilton took to her Instagram account to post video of the get-together.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared a snap of themselves in the back of a car on her stories account and labelled it "cuties".
In a subsequent video clip, Kim is seen saying to Paris: "We're opposite twins," prompting Paris to reply: "I know, I love it."
In another video, Kim told viewers: "We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven’t seen her documentary (This Is Paris) on YouTube, you guys should check it out."
The pals met when Kim had a wardrobe organising business and assisted Paris with her clothes back in 2002.