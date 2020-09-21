close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have fun during a night out: Watch

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton looked chic as they celebrated their intermittent friendship with a night out on Friday.

Paris Hilton took to her Instagram account to post video of the get-together.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star  shared a snap of themselves in the back of a car   on her stories account and labelled it "cuties".

In a subsequent video clip, Kim is seen saying to Paris: "We're opposite twins," prompting Paris to reply: "I know, I love it."

In another video, Kim told viewers: "We're just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris. If you haven't seen her documentary (This Is Paris) on YouTube, you guys should check it out."

The pals met when Kim had a wardrobe organising business and assisted Paris with her clothes back in 2002.

