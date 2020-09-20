Eminem tweets days after Nick Cannon ceasefire offer, leaving fans disappointed

Eminem on Saturday posted his first tweet in two weeks, leaving his fans disappointed with his reluctance to respond to Nick Cannon's offer to end their beef.

Eminem shared an article by John Matthew Stafford, an American footballer, who discussed the issue of racial injustice in the United States.



Matthew is football quarterback for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Eminem expressed his support for the player, saying: "Proud of Matt for writing this. Everyone needs to use their platform to speak out".

The rapper concluded his tweet with hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.



