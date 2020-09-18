close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 18, 2020

Charlize Theron thanks Drew Barrymore for inviting her on show

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 18, 2020

Charlize Theron  congratulated Drew Barrymore on her new show and expressed her views about her participation.

Taking to Instagram, the "Old Guard" actress shared her picture with the "Charlies Angels" star and wrote an endearing caption.

Here is what Charlize wrote:

"This is how @drewbarrymore and I greet each other every time. Thanks for having me on @thedrewbarrymoreshow and talking @ctaop, #TogetherForHer, and life in general! Congrats on this incredible new show - you continue to bring joy and happiness to the world. Love you lady".



