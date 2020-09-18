Cardi B wants divorce from Offset on amicable terms

While Cardi B initially hoped to salvage her marriage with Offset, reportedly she has now “had enough”.

According to a source close to Page Six, “There is no other child. No baby is on the way. That rumor is super false. Cardi is thinking of her child and wants everything to be amicable. She’s evolved over the years and continues to.”

While Offset has not yet commented upon the original custody request, Cardi had the court papers retracted and changed. “She went back to have the petition amended because she wasn’t aware that it read ‘primary custody.”

The source claims, "She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She’s not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable.”

The main reason why Cardi chose to put her foot down is because “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together]. But Cardi looked the other way because of the baby. She also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”