Fri Sep 18, 2020
‘James Bond’ star Halle Berry seemingly confirms her romance with singer Van Hunt

‘James Bond’ star Halle Berry seemingly confirms her romance with singer Van Hunt

US actress Halle Berry has seemingly confirmed her romance with singer Van Hunt as she shared a cheeky snap of herself donning a black t-shirt with his name on it.

The James Bond star turned to Instagram and shared the big news with the fans.

The 54-year-old actress, while posting the photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the name of R&B singer-songwriter Van Hunt on it, seemingly confirmed the speculations that she had a new beau.

The Oscar-winning star captioned the stunning post “now ya know” with heart emoji.

now ya know... ️

Berry had earlier posted mysterious feet pictures in July on her Instagram handle with caption ‘Sunday, funday.”

Halle has a 12-year-old daughter Nahla with boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and six-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

