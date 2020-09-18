'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale expecting first child

Ashley Tisdale, famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, shared the ecstatic news that she is pregnant.

The former Disney star is going to have her first baby with husband Christopher French.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a couple of photos wherein the mom-to-be glows in a stunning white gown, standing alongside French, who is also dressed in white.





As soon as the announcement was made, a number of eminent celebs left congratulatory messages for the couple, and poured out immense love.

These include Tisdale's longtime pals Kaley Cuoco, Haylie Duff, and Amanda Kloots.

French and Tisdale exchanged vows in September 2014.

“Best day of my life!” she captioned a photo of their wedding day at the time.