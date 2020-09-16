'Ertugrul' star Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp all set to land in Pakistan today

Turkish star Cavit Çetin Güner is all set to arrive in Pakistan today.

The actor who essays the role of Dogan Alp in iconic drama Dirilis: Ertugrul will touch down in Islamabad.

Güner shared the exciting news on social media, taking to Instagram stories to post a picture of his boarding pass.

The actor's flight details show he is on a flight from Istanbul to Islamabad as we speak!

This seems like the first of many upcoming trips undertaken by Turkish actors in Pakistan, after Ertugrul became a nation-wide hit.

Earlier, Ertugrul's lead star Engin Altan Duzyatan attended a charity event virtually for Make-A-Wish foundation.

He met three terminally-ill children during the event. “I am very happy for this love from Pakistan," Engin said.

The highly-popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul started to air in the country on special directives of PM Imran Khan.

Since then, the drama's stars have received massive fame and love from all over Pakistan.