Meghan ‘cut a swathe’ through Harry’s social life for commercial deals before exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal sent shockwaves to the British royal family and landed them in hot water.

According to the latest intel, it has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been making attempts to secure commercial deals since way before they had stepped down as senior members of the family.

Acclaimed royal author Lady Colin Campbell, who has written Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, claims that the couple tried to get their hands on commercial deal long before their departure but were forced to stop by the royals.

“Some of the commercial deals I heard of were laughable. I thought there is no way the Royal Family can agree to this,” she said while talking to Daily Star.

She went on to say that it was the former actor who was taking the lead in their efforts to resign as members of the family and seek financial independence.

“Meghan was cutting a swathe through Harry’s social life, she didn’t approve of this, she didn’t approve of that, she is an operator,” said Lady C, adding that the hostility between Meghan and the rest of the members began only days after she married into the family.

Lady C further added how it was unacceptable to Queen Elizabeth that the couple would want to cash in on their royal status, which is why they eventually called it quits.

“You have to remember, to be in the Royal Family, to be a member of the monarchy, you have to be above politics and commerce, otherwise it is perceived to not be neutral, and it has to be neutral, to represent the country you have to be neutral,” she said.