Fact-check: Does Harry Styles have a daughter?

It's been a while since rumors are doing the rounds that Harry Styles has a daughter.

One Direction fans had expressed excitement after the news broke that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were expecting a child together.

Some Twitter users, however, dragged Harry Styles while discussing Zayn and Gigi's relationship.

False reports about Harry Styles started doing the rounds on social media days after Gigi's pregnancy was announced.

The reports claimed that the former One Direction member is already a father of a three-year-old daughter.

Although the singer had kept mum about his personal life, the reports were rejected as fake and baseless by people close to Harry.