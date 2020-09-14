Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre blessed with a baby boy

Dashing actor Idris Elba revealed on Sunday that he and wife Sabrina Dhowre have welcomed a baby boy.

The lovely couple, who wed last in 2019 after meeting in 2017, kept their family plans pretty private with none of Sabrina's social media posts giving any indication that a baby might be on the way.



There has reportedly been lots of celebrations in the Elba/Dhowre house with the addition of a very special new person.

Elba shared the happy news while promoting his new film, 'Concrete Cowboy', at the Toronto International Film Festival on the weekend.



"So, it really resonates with me," he said talking about the film. "I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film."

Idris has two children, son, Winston Elba and daughter Isan Elba, from previous relationships.