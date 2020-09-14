Sofia Richie posts dazzling throwback photo from time when she was dating Scott Disick

US model and fashion designer Sofia Rihie has mesmerised her fans with a dazzling throwback photo of her when she was dating Scott Disick.



Sofia, who celebrated her 22nd birthday last month, shared a throwback picture of her in the Instagram story and captioned it “Last year today.”

The model, who called it quits with her ex reality TV star Scott Disick recently, further wrote, “Good Old Days.”

Sofia posted the dazzling picture days after Scott officially called it quits with the model.

Earlier, Sofia also turned to Instagram and shared a stunning morning selfie with caption "Morning".

Previously, the model flaunted her chiseled abs and stunning style in a photo shoot at her father Lionel Richie’s beautiful yard.

Taking to Instagram, Sofia shared the dazzling picture with white heart emoji and captioned it “beige baby”.