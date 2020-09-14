Royal family's secret home at Sandringham: Do you know Wood Farm was occupied by a tenant?

Queen Elizabeth and the the Duke of Edinburg will spend time at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk after cutting their summer break short in Balmoral.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace in a statement that said, “Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.”

According to the local media, the Queen spends her winter break at the estate along with other members of the Royal Family. Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been dividing his time between Windsor Castle and Wood Farm in Sandringham since he retired from public duties in August of 2017.

Royal Central reported that Wood Farm sits in a secluded corner of the estate. Prince John, the youngest son of George V, resided at Wood Farm from 1917 until his death in at the age of 13 in 1919.

Before turning back into a royal residence, Wood Farm was occupied by a tenant, the report said.