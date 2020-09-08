Beyoncé gets apology from netizens over ‘racist’ Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday song

Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been slammed by social media users over the ‘racist’ and 'sexist' lyrics of their new song, which is deemed disrespectful to Beyoncé.

Titled, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi, the freshly-dropped first track of the film Khaali Peeli has drawn flak with the music video featuring Ananya and Ishaan dressed in sequined attires.

Soon after its release, netizens were apologizing to pop sensation Beyoncé for the sexist and racist lyrics.

VJ Andy tagged the queen of pop on Twitter and wrote: “Oh Dear! #BeyonceSharmaJayegi Might be the worse thing I’ve seen ever! I’d like to apologise to @Beyonce for this racist sexist hot mess. #BLM #mondaythoughts.”

Another Twitter users fumed, saying: “’Beyonce sharma jayegi’ was not only problematic and racist. IT DID NOT EVEN RHYME! THAT IS THE LEAST THEY COULD DO! Dhinchak Pooja songs rhymed better than #BeyonceSharmaJayegi.”

“#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi Hindi songs lyrics hit a new low! Extremely disappointed & disgusted! #BeyonceSharmaJayegi #KhaaliPeeli #KhaaliPeeliTrailer,” said another.

“This is just blatantly ignoring the fact how they’re glorifying fair skin (yet again) and then comparing it to Beyoncé (a black woman). This is RACIST. Y’all are embarrassing yourselves. TAKE THIS DOWN AND APOLOGIZE #BeyonceSharmaJayegi,” added a third.

“If @Beyonce is creating a petition to ban the makers of Khaali Peeli from making another item song EVER again, I’m signing it. I also might put a revolver to all your heads and make you sign it as well. #BeyonceSharmaJayegi,” wrote one user.



