Queen Elizabeth is strongly against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal: report

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is desperately worried about grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last week announced a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant to produce films and documentary under their production company.

Prince Harry, 35 and Meghan, 39 will reportedly earn over $150 million with their lucrative deal.

According to the Express UK, Queen Elizabeth II is strongly against Prince Harry and his wife former actress Meghan’s deal with Netflix.

The Daily Express citing an insider reported that although the Queen is against this deal, she knows she was unable to act and change the minds of Harry and Meghan as it was too late.

Earlier, there were also reports that Harry and Meghan did not inform the Queen about their multi-million dollar deal.

The Daily Mail, citing a royal source, had reported that Harry and Meghan, once senior royals, failed to inform the Queen about their Netflix deal.

The report further says Queen Elizabeth II was informed about the new venture of Prince Harry and Meghan by her aides.