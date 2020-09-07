Julia Roberts abandoned Kiefer Sutherland on their wedding, escaping with his best friend

Julia Roberts became a runaway bride back in 1991 when she was about to wed actor Keifer Sutherland

Julia Roberts, the queen of Hollywood's romantic-comedies, lived a life no less intriguing and dramatic than her on-screen roles.

The iconic star became a runaway bride back in 1991 when she was about to wed actor Keifer Sutherland.

The two had met on the sets of 1990-released film Flatliners and had instantly connected. However, their strong relationship soon hit the rocks after Kiefer was accused of cheating on Julia with a stripper.

With his dark history of alcohol abuse, the Lost Boys actor had left Julia’s home and checked into a hotel with a 24-year-old dancer named Amanda.

The dancer had publicized the story to papers for money, stating that Kiefer had termed Julia, an “insecure ice princess.”

However, unhinged by Keifer’s name getting sullied, only a week later, Julia was spotted with a massive rock around her ring finger signaling her engagement to him.

On the day they were supposed to tie the knot, Kiefer moved back into his own apartment and found out about the wedding getting cancelled through a mutual friend of his and Julia’s.

Kiefer’s heartbreak became all the more intense after he found out his bride-to-be was actually enjoying a date with his best friend Jason Patrick on the day he was supposed to exchange vows with her.

Addressing the entire debacle, Kiefer said during his appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview: “I think she had courage. It wasn’t what she wanted to do in the end. And I think it took a lot of courage, in amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, ‘I can’t do this.’”

“We were both young, and we were both very much in love, we had decided that we wanted to get married, but then this other thing kind of took over,” he said.

“She was arguably the most famous woman in the world, and this wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us, became something so big,” he added.