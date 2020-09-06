Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott onto a ‘shaky’ end following rekindled ‘on and off’ relationship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott onto a ‘shaky’ end following rekindled ‘on and off’ again relationship

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has “been shaky for a while now" and while fans might be hoping for the grand love affair to rekindle, “they are so on and off” that their relationship “changes almost month to month.”

A source spoke to Us Weekly regarding the relationship and was quoted saying, “Kylie and Travis have been so shaky for a while now.”They are so on and off and it changes almost month to month." That said, Jenner and Scott "definitely still have a physical attraction to one another and are on pretty good terms.”

The source also went on to say, “Neither of them is fully committed or attached to one another romantically at this time and Kylie is definitely crushing on a few other guys as of late. Maybe one day they will fully get back together, but right now doesn’t seem like the time, but again, their dynamic changes often. They are still young and figuring out their next steps."

That is not to say a long term future with Scott is no longer possible. The source claims, "Kylie definitely wants more kids, she’s just not sure about if it will be with Travis, but again, it could happen one day."