'The Idea of You' star unveils release date of 'Masters of the Universe'

Nicholas Galitzine to play 'He-Man' in upcoming film

Nicholas Galitzine has just dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie, Masters of the Universe by Mattel.

The small glimpse shared by the Purple Hearts star just disclosed the release date of the movie.

Backed by Amazon MGM, the all-new action sci-fi is going to feature the 30-year-old English actor as the “He-Man”.

The movie follows the story of the most powerful man in the universe, who goes against the evil “Skeletor” to protect the planet.

Taking it to Instagram, Galitzine dropped the first look disclosing that the film will be available in multiple languages.

“The Global Phenomenon arrives. Only in theaters, June 5, 2026”, he wrote.

Nicholas has undergone an extremely challenging body transformation for his role in the film and fans can’t wait to see him muscular.

One fan wrote, “This is so exciting! I don’t know if I can wait until next summer, though!!”

Some desperate movie lovers are eagerly waiting to see the first glimpse of his character as one of them commented, “When can we have a new glimpse of you as He-Man.”

The much-awaited action movie is directed by Travis Knight.

Masters of the Universe also features Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Alison Brie.