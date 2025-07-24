Anne Hathaway's ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ outfit sparks buzz online

Anne Hathaway new ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ outfit sparks buzz online

Anne Hathaway, who recently made headlines with her return to the silver screen for the most anticipated sequel of The Devil Wears Prada, fueled discussions online about her outfits.

Hathaway has been seen filming in New York City as she reprises her role as the ambitious and endearingly awkward Andy Sachs alongside Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly.

The 42-year-old was spotted donning a multi coloured geometric-patterned maxi dress and bucket hat.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the styling.

"I'm so afraid this will absolutely suck," one fan wrote.Another said, "I have a feeling they’re gonna ruin this."

One more added, "This is awful styling." "The outfit is absolutely horrendous," a user expressed their dislike.

Another echoed the sentiment, "get that bucket hat off her right now."

The upcoming movie is the sequel of Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name.

It’s original movie's plot followed Andy a recent college graduate eager to pursue career in journalism. She ends up working as a junior assistant for Miranda, the editor-in-chief of Runway, a fictional high-fashion magazine.

The plot for Devil Wears Prada 2 is being kept under wraps. The film is set to release on May 1, 2026.