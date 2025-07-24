Jamie Lee Curtis announces major news about ‘Murder She Wrote’ reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared major details about Murder She Wrote reboot.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of Freakier Friday, the True Lies actress opened up about playing iconic Jessica Fletcher in a new movie.

To which Jamie replied, “Oh, it’s happening!”

The Last Showgirl actress expressed her excitement for stepping into Angela Lansbury’s shoes, but also revealed that they “are a minute away” from the project going into production.

“I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting,” said the 66-year-old.

Jamie told ET, “I have a couple other things to hustle, and then I’ll get to enjoy that work.”

Currently, Jamie is making headlines for her upcoming Freakier Friday movie, which is a sequel to the 2003 Disney hit Freaky Friday.

Interestingly, the movie is slated to release in cinemas on August 8.

On the professional front, Jamie will be seen in the upcoming movie, Ella McCay and features in the series, Scarpetta.

Meanwhile, Universal‘s Murder, She Wrote reboot, which is written by Dumb Money writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, has not yet announced a release date or other cast members.

For the unversed, the original TV series, which aired from 1984 to 1996, was paramount to CBS Sunday evening programming.

Angela Lansbury, who died in 2022, won four Golden Globes for her performance as detective and mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote show.