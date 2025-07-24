Pete Davidson makes bold statement ahead of his comeback as 'comedian'

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together

Pete Davidson, who took a break for while as comedian, will be retuning to try out his comedic chops after a while.

Ahead of his return, the 31-year-old has shared how it feels like performing stand up shows after being sober.

Recently, the Saturday Night Live famed star appeared at the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his comeback and welcoming new chapter in life as he is set to welcome a child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

When asked by the host is there a difference doing stand up now after being sober.

Pete replied, “Oh, yeah.” The actor admitted that he was nervous and doubted his talent.

“That's what I was nervous about because I was like maybe I'm not very good, or maybe I was so high, I thought I was good”, said Davidson.

But he confessed that, “I'm weirdly sharper and more aware, so it's more fun.”

“When people laugh, you feel it as opposed to just sitting… so high, sitting there”, said The Suicide Squad star.

Pete took help to treat issues related to PTSD and personality disorder in 2023. Meanwhile, he also checked into a wellness facility in 2024.