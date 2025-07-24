Pete Davidson recalls filming dangerous scene in upcoming movie

Pete Davidson shared the anecdote when his dedication to the filming process almost caused him his eyesight.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tuesday, July 22, the actor-comedian shared how he was only 30 seconds away from damaging his eye while filming a key scene in his upcoming horror flick, The Home.

Talking to the host, the 31-year-old revealed that in a particular scene of James DeMonaco-helmed movie a needle gets dangerously close to his character’s eye.

Not until the day of the shoot did he think that it would be his real eye.

"Obviously, I read the script and was like, 'That won't be my eye. This is the movies! It'll be a CGI eye,'" Davidson said casually. "If you can bring people back from the dead and put 'em in a movie, then that's not my eye."

However, one day he reached the set only to find three doctors there, and it was then when he realized that it will be his real eyes.

Apparently, the director believed that Davidson had ‘very recognizable eyes’.

"I said, 'Even if that is me, no one's sitting there being like, 'That's Pete's eye,'" he said. "No way."

Nevertheless, Davidson still went on to shoot the scene.

As the scene was being shot, he could hear one of the doctors saying to the director, 'Yeah, in about 30 more seconds there's gonna be some real damage.'

On top of it, once the shoot was done, the director himself admitted that it didn’t have to be Davidson’s eye.

For the unversed, The Home is set to release on July 25 in US.