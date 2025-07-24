Winona Ryder explains how women struggle to stay relevant in Hollywood

Winona Ryder has recently reflected on challenges women face related to ageing in the entertainment industry.

In a new interview with ELLE UK, the Beetlejuice actress discussed ageing in Hollywood and how women resort to cosmetic surgery and fillers to look young.

Winona revealed she finds it strange to see young women nowadays getting weird things done to stay relevant in the industry.

“I started my career as the youngest, and I always wanted to be older,” said the 53-year-old.

However, the Edward Scissorhands actress explained, ‘I always knew I looked young. But I also knew that when I started ageing, it was going to happen fast.”

Interestingly, Winona opened up that female directors also put pressure on actresses for slowing down ageing process.

Little Women actress pointed out, “They'll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I'm trying to be a great actor, and they're saying that over and over.”

“It's nice that people are talking about how it's OK to age, but there's still enormous pressure. Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted,” mentioned Winona.

Elsewhere in the interview, Winona shared she was sexually harassed by a director in the 90s.

Stranger Things actress recalled the director came up to her on the set where her brother was also working as a PA.

He asked Winona to stay quiet and gave her warning about destroying her life if she ever told anyone.

Although the actress didn’t divulge director’s details, Winona added that she never understood the extent of her trauma until she shared with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Jenna Ortega.

“I was almost telling it like it was this funny story. Then I'm looking at Jenna’s face and imagining it happening to her. It wasn’t until that moment that I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is bad,’” she noted.