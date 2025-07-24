Cillian Murphy's upcoming film ‘Steve’ to premiere at Toronto Film Festival

Cillian Murphy, after winning an Oscar for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, is expected to make an appearance at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

The Peaky Blinders star's upcoming film Steve will open the platform program, the festival announced on Monday.

Adapted by Max Porter from his novella, Shy, Murphy starring as Steve, is a headteacher during a pivotal day for students at a last-chance reform school and in a world that has left them behind.

As Steve deals with his own trauma, he meets Shy (Jay Lycurgo), a troubled teen also caught between a dark past and an uncertain future.

For the film, the 28 Days Later star collaborated with Tim Mielants, who has been the director of his previous film Small Things Like These and Peaky Blinders season three.

In addition to the Red Eye actor, Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson also star in Steve.

Apart from Murphy’s film, nine other films will compete in the annual section at TIFF, including Farnoosh Samadi’s Between Dreams and Hope and Yoon Ga-eun’s The World of Love.

Additional films will be announced for the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in a string of different releases between July 23 and August 8. The festival will take place from September 4 to 14, 2025.