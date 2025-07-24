Tim Burton quashes chances of 'Beetlejuice 3'?

Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' starring Jenna Ortega to come out in two parts

Director Tim Burton has officially responded to the reports claiming that a third Beetlejuice movie has been planned.

The 66-year-old created the 1988 and 2024’s Beetlejuice movies starring Michael Keaton.

The horror comedy was received very well critically and turned out as a commercial hit.

Now. When asked about a third entry, Tim stated that this is the first time he has heard something like this.

He sounded surprised when asked to respond to the reports. “Really? Nobody told me. Maybe I’ve been replaced”, said the Corpse Bride director.

Tim added that it took him 35 years to make the second film and keeping his track record in mind, he thinks "it’ll be 105" for the next one.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I know those odds are not good. I really, really enjoyed making this one, and (Warner Bros.) didn’t even really want to do it. We did it the same way I did the first one, with the actors doing improv.”

“It was beautiful to see some of the old cast and have Jenna. But it’s like trying to re-create the Wednesday dance scene. I love the characters, but I don’t necessarily see it”, said Burton.

2024 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice featured Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Monica Bellucci.