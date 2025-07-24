Matthew Perry’s death investigation takes new turn in court

Matthew Perry’s doctor makes statement amid death investigation

Matthew Perry’s tragic death in October 2023 was caused by a ketamine overdose and his doctor was charged with providing the actor with the dose.

After a long investigation, Dr. Salvador Plasencia has now pleaded guilty to four counts of providing ketamine which lead to the Friends star’s demise.

Plasencia made his plea in a federal courthouse on Wednesday, July 23, as reported by NBC News.

The judge ruled that Plasencia will remain free on bond until December 3, when his sentencing hearing is scheduled.

The doctor can face up to 40 years in prison and three years of supervised release as well as a fine of at least $2 million, in accordance with his prosecutors.

Plasencia released a statement to the news outlet saying that he voluntarily give up his medical license, “acknowledging his failure to protect Mr. Perry, a patient who was especially vulnerable due to addiction.”

The statement continued, “Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry.”

The doctor was arrested in August 2024 and charged alongside four others in the actor and comedian’s death, including Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and an acquaintance of Perry’s.