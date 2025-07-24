Winona Ryder finally spills the truth about Al Pacino

Winona Ryder breaks silence on her feelings for Al Pacino

Winona Ryder, best known for her role in Edward Scissorhands and Stranger Things, finally revealed what she truly feels about Al Pacino.

The Beetlejuice actress and The Godfather star co-starred in films Simono (2002) and Looking For Richard (1996).

In an interview with the ELLE UK, she said, "I was absolutely in love with Al Pacino when I was working with him."

"We were doing that workshop for Richard III, which I didn’t know was gonna be a movie. I was actively in love with him," she added.

The Golden Globe winner went on to gush about Scarface actor, saying, "He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York like, to the weirdest places to try different coffees. I’m 22, or whatever. Finally, he’s dropping me off wherever I’m staying."

"I’m like, ‘I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you,” she continued, “And he was like: ‘Aw, honey, noooo."

Ryder further revealed that 10 years later, she eventually met his girlfriend who was younger than her and despite the differences she "still play poker with him sometimes. It’s the best."

However, the interview came ahead of her upcoming Stranger Things season finale, in which she stars as Joyce Byers, mother of Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp).

Stranger Things five premieres with Volume 1 (Episodes 1-4) on November 26, followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Christmas, and the Finale (Episode 8) on New Year's Eve.