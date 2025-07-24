Jamie Lee Curtis drops bombshell on ‘Freakier Friday’ sequel

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals why ‘Freakier Friday’ is ideal for this year

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about why Freakier Friday film release was important for this year.

About 22 years ago, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan teamed up as on-screen mother-daughter in Freaky Friday, in which their bodies magically swipe with each other.

During the sequel's premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Hollywood, the True Lies star explained why audiences need positive and delightful films.

"There's math involved. You couldn’t make this movie if Lindsay didn’t have a teenage daughter, so she had to be old enough," Curtis told TheWrap.

She added, "And there’s a nostalgia about the movie. In a time of turmoil, you cling to something nostalgic and familiar, so it’s like comfort food."

"I think Freaky Friday is sort of cinema comfort food: it's satisfying, makes you feel good, makes you laugh, makes you cry," said the Oscar winner.

"You leave uplifted and you feel because you’re in a theatre with other people, not on a streamer you’re not alone," she continued. "If there was ever a time in the world to feel united and not alone, it’s now."

The logline on the official Disney page states, "The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

For the unversed, the much anticipated Freakier Friday will be released on August 8.