Jennifer Lopez releases new song to mark big day

Jennifer Lopez made her 56th birthday more special and memorable not just for herself but for her beloved fans as well.

The Mother star released a brand new song, Birthday, on Thursday, July 24, after first teasing it over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lopez shared a video of herself mouthing the lyrics to her new song while circling around her three-tier birthday cake and showcasing her risqué dance moves, all while surrounded by several people.

A few hours earlier, she also stunned the concert goers with sizzling dance moves to her new track during a performance on stage in Turkey, where she’s currently on tour.

"Name on top of the cake, it's my birthday/ I'ma make this famous a** shake, it's my birthday/ Throwin' all this money in they face, it's my birthday/ Everyday is my birthday," the singer and actress sang.

On Sunday night, July 20, JLo excited fans by sharing that she’s dropping a single on her milestone birthday.

"4 days until my birthday and I can't wait to ring it in with all of you. Comment 'BIRTHDAY' if you want to celebrate with me," she captioned her Instagram post.

Her fans quickly flooded the comment section to express their anticipation and wish her an early birthday.

One admirer gushed, "Mother, you are so good to us. It’s your birthday and we are the ones getting a gift!"

Another chimed in saying, "Early birthday wishes to the incredible Jennifer Lopez! Hope your special day is filled with love & tour vibes."