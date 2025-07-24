Pamela Anderson gets crucial advice from Priscilla Presley

Pamela Anderson has recently received valuable advice from Priscilla Presley before filming The Naked Gun remake.

While speaking to PEOPLE at The Naked Gun’s premiere in London on July 22, the Baywatch alum revealed she contacted Priscilla who played the role of Jane Spencer in Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.

“She reached out to me,” said the 58-year-old.

The Last Showgirl actress added, “And she said, ‘Have fun with it. Don't be afraid to be silly.’ It’s good advice.”

It is pertinent to mention that Priscilla received great reviews for her work in the original Naked Gun movies.

At the Tuesday night event, Pamela gushed over her costar Liam Neeson, saying she had “so much fun” working with the actor on the new The Naked Gun movie.

Barb wire actress further said, “He’s so silly and goofy, and so am I, so we got along great on and off camera.”

Interestingly, Pamela also discussed how she had plenty of acting credits including Scary movie.

“I feel like I've just started my career now, so I’m just really excited to be such a part of this and to play a real character,” she told PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, The Naked Gun will release in theatres on August 1.