Brad Pitt 'jealous' of ex Jennifer Aniston's romance with Jim Curtis?

Brad Pitt officially finalized his divorce with Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston has been making headlines for quite some days for her rumoured romance with Jim Curtis.

The 56-year-old was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005. Later, she tied the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015, but things didn’t work out well and the couple parted ways in 2018.

Seven years after her divorce, Aniston seemed to have found love for herself. Earlier in July, she was spotted hanging out with Curtis, a British author.

Reportedly, Pitt has expressed how he feels about his former partner’s new relationship.

Even after two decades of their split, the two seemingly still care for each other. Sources say, the F1 star has not “lost his affection” for the Friends actress.

An insider told Daily Mail, that Brad “couldn’t be more pleased that Jen has found love with this guy.”

He doesn’t feel jealous at all, rather, he wishes well for her and supports her rumoured romance with Jim.

Source further stated, “When you find the right partner all’s right with the world, he hopes the same is true about Jen.”

Pitt is currently dating Ines de Ramon following his divorce with Angelina Jolie.