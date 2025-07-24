Matt Damon reveals why viewers choose old content over new

Matt Damon to star alongside Anne Hathaway in 'The Odyssey'

Oppenheimer star Matt Damon has shared his thought on why people nowadays are cycling back to old content rather than watching new ones.

Earlie this month, the 54-year-old appeared in Sean Evans’ First We Feast show, where he addressed about the total amount of entertainment left behind now.

Host Sean asked Matt to give his two cents on why viewers today feel like there aren’t any movies to watch.

“What macro-Hollywood conditions are behind that sentiment”, question Evans.

According to the Jason Bourne actor, the evolving nature of technology has somehow outdated the concept of DVDs, which use to be a big part of the show business.

“The DVD was a big part of our business, our revenue stream, and technology has just made that obsolete”, he said.

Damon continued, “And so, the movies that we used to make, you could afford not to make all of your money when it played in the theatre, because you knew you had the DVD coming.”

“When that went away, that changed the type of movie we could make.”

Besides that, the American actor and film producer believes that at the time when DVDs were in, there was little pressure over a film to perform in theatres. Previously, movies could be made to attract smaller audience.

But with the end of DVDs, such films are riskier to make today.